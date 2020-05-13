Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S. – it’s time to protect our teens

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Avoiding the Hazards of Ultraviolet Light in the Adolescent

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S. and it’s time to protect our teens, who are often the least aware of their risks!” — Vinayak Nahar, MD, MS, PhD, FRSPH

JACKSON, MS, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S., the risk of acquiring this cancer can be significantly improved by adjusting one’s behaviors with regard to sun protection. The authors explain that “exposure to UV light remains the major modifiable risk factor for skin cancer. Studies have shown that adolescents do not adequately use sun protection and frequently engage in tanning behaviors. This article has reinforced approaches to avoid the hazards of UV light and provides tips and tricks that health care providers should emphasize to their adolescent patients.”Dr. Vinayak Nahar et al., provide a thorough and practical resource for understanding risks for skin cancer and how to improve one’s odds of successfully thwarting the likes of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), basal cell carcinoma (BCC), and melanoma. The article is conveniently laid out in easily digested sections that present both problems and practical solutions. For example, Dr. Nahar emphasizes that avoiding exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiation (UVR) is still the most important modifiable risk factor for skin cancer. Simple actions, such as: avoiding tanning (indoor and outdoor), wearing sun-protective clothing (large brimmed hats, UVR blocking fabrics, frequently applying a broad spectrum (UVA & UVB) sunscreen > 30 SPF, etc).The authors also provide in-depth responses to challenging patient questions about sunscreen safety and detailed methods for motivating patients to improve their habits and take ownership of their skin health. The article also cites studies that focus on creative ways to effectively motivate young people. As we know, both anecdotally and through legitimate research, many of our teens believe they are indestructible and often neglect necessary precautions to ensure future success and safety. One such study that was mentioned, demonstrated a significant increase in sunscreen use among adolescents who were shown a video explaining the appearance-based consequences of UVR when compared to those who were shown a video explaining the health-based consequences. Another controlled study showed that college-aged females tanned less often after receiving a workbook describing the damaging effects of indoor tanning on the skin’s appearance. Even a mobile application (SunFaceTM) was studied and revealed that over 60% of participants agreed that an edited picture of themselves showing the consequences of photoaging motivated them to avoid using tanning and agreed to increase their use of sun protection.The authors concluded that it is abundantly clear that sunscreens should play a part in a multi-modal effort to reduce photoaging and skin pre-cancers/cancers. Also, that adolescents and their parents are critical targets for education efforts to reduce skin damage from UVR. They highlighted that physicians play an integral role in the education process by promoting healthy habits and stressing that there is no safe amount of UV tanning. Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S. and it’s time to protect our teens, who are often the least aware of their risks!SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.(DOI: 10.25251/skin.4.3.5



