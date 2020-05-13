Smart Isolated Resident Monitoring and TeleHealth System for Early Covid-19 Identification within Nursing Homes and ALFs

The Smart Isolated Resident Monitoring and TeleHealth System can be installed by an IT technician in less than three hours.

Facilitates early identification of “atypical” senior Covid-19 symptoms for timely treatment and avoiding clinical deterioration.

With a lot of conditions, older adults don’t present in a typical way, and we’re seeing that with COVID-19 as well.” — Dr. Camille Vaughan, chief of geriatrics at Emory University.

SARASOTA, FL, US, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, KnowFalls Inc., a developer of remote patient monitoring systems, announced the immediate availability of the Smart Isolated Resident Monitoring and Telehealth System for assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. System features range from virtual resident monitoring and engagement to in-room telehealth exams.A key feature is consistent, scheduled monitoring and reporting of resident activities and conditions for early detection of “atypical” senior Covid-19 symptoms to ensure timely treatment. As reported by Kaiser Health News , rather than exhibiting a fever, an insistent cough and/or shortness of breath, seniors may initially not act like themselves, may sleep more than usual, stop eating and speaking, seem unusually apathetic or confused, lose orientation to their surroundings and may become dizzy and fall.The Smart Isolated Resident Monitoring and Telehealth System is available and pre-configured for monitoring 8, 16, 25 or 50 resident rooms. All components are shipped within a Pelican case(s) and can be installed by an IT technician, within 1 to 3 hours. Cameras can be sanitized and mounted in new rooms as needed. The System can be purchased or rented in 90 day increments.The HIPAA compliant System enables a certified nursing assistant or technician with basic computer skills to conduct virtual rounds of isolated residents. They are visually monitored and engaged via two-way audio communications, immediate needs addressed, and activity and conditions recorded. The data is utilized to generate resident and group profiles for establishing caregiving priorities and streamlining clinical assessments. Remote clinicians can access resident profiles and conduct private in-room TeleHealth exams.For further information, individuals can access the CoronaVirus Remote Patient Monitoring web site and register for a Zoom product demonstration, and access a comprehensive Application Note and rental fees.About KnowFallsKnowFalls, located in Sarasota, FL, develops patient monitoring and artificial intelligence-based fall prevention systems. Senior team members include John Montelione, CEO (co-founder of Mercury Systems, NASDAQ-listed and founder of Paragon Imaging acquired by a division of General Dynamic); Jeff Reynolds, CFO (former CFO of Voalte, acquired by Hill-Rom, Inc); Scott Mueller, Development Manager and AI developer; Chen Chen, Ph.D, an AI scientist; and Eileen Mueller, Product Manager. Advising the team is retired Colonel Pat Stevens who led the Joint Task Force Civil Support Program for preparation and response to pandemics (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks).

