Invitation: Trial Lawyer Joseph Low Presents Litigation Tactics for Winning Plaintiffs’ Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Brenda McGann, Newsroom PR, (310) 649-1450Invitation: Trial Lawyer Joseph Low Presents Litigation Tactics for Winning Plaintiffs’ LawyersJoseph H. Low IV, the trial lawyer who argued and won the No. 1 vehicle injury verdict in California for 2019 -- $70.5 million -- and the only lawyer to have three cases among the state’s top 100 verdicts for last year, is the guest speaker this week at four separate trial strategy webinars hosted by TBI Med Legal, Case Analysis and Trial School Mixed Method Advocacy.“With the courts closed, I’ve had a break in my schedule for taped and live webinars where I’ll explain methods I’ve developed through the years for choosing a jury, preparing expert witnesses and cross-examination tactics,” says Low, lead instructor at Gerry Spence’s Trial Lawyer College. “In addition to trying cases, I am passionate about teaching other plaintiffs’ lawyers how to win at trial.”Below is Low’s speaking schedule for this week with information about how to attend or register:- TBI Med Legal webinar, LIVE, Wednesday, May 13, 11:05 am to 2:05 pm PDT. Low, along with medical experts Dr. Marcel Ponton, Dr. Edgar Angelone, Dr. Jayne Nieman-Kimel and Dr. Jonine Biesman present, “Master the Medicine,” a panel discussing how to select, use and prepare a neuro psych expert for trial. Zoom ID: 813 8274 0097- TBI Med Legal webinar, LIVE, Thursday May 14, 11:05 am to 2:05 pm PDT, “Scripts to Cross-Examine the Defense Neuro Psych.” Low joins lawyers Dorothy Clay Sims and Sean Claggett to discuss how to use data to cross-examine medical experts and overcome typical junk defenses. Zoom ID: 813 8274 0097- Case Analysis presents Thursday, May 14, 12:15 pm PDT, “Opening Statement in Chicken Suit Case,” Low’s recorded analysis of his opening statement in a trial against the Kern County School District. Low represented a former student who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football rally after being attacked while dressed in a chicken suit. The plaintiff claimed a school administrator encouraged the stunt. Click on the above link to register.- Trial School Mixed Media Advocacy Lesson Series features Low Friday, May 15, 10 am PDT, addressing the voir dire method “Tribe Building.” To attend, register for membership following this link. Registration deadline is 9:00 am PDT, Thursday, May 14.



