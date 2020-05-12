Lyon Media Services Announces Author Debra Morgan's story featured in the new book release of "Simply Amazing Women."

Advocate of Recovery from Addictions. New Book Release of "Simply Amazing Women"

Deb Morgan, one 13 writers featured in a new published book by KC Armstrong, (former cast member of The Howard Stern Show) and host of Armstrong’s WMAP Radio.

Telling My Truth One Word At A Time” — Debra Morgan, Author

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deb Morgan, a new author and recovery advocate who shares her compelling story of endurance, overcoming addictions, and is proof recovery works and is possible. Deb had been interviewed by host K.C. Armstrong as his guest and after hearing her story, Deb was one of thirteen other amazing women invited to write and share their story to help others have hope and reach out for help."Simply Amazing Women" which was released May 1st, 2020 is book two of the best-selling series Simply Amazing by Celebrity WMAP radio host, K. C. Armstrong, a former favorite from the Howard Stern Show. The book is now available online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble . Early reviews are already coming in and readers are already being inspired by the bravery of Ms. Morgan's transparency in sharing what she has overcome from addiction.REVIEW: "I just bought this book, with COVID I wanted something inspirational. I started thinking about one chapter a day. I should have known I was lying! I didn’t put the book down until 3 am when it was done." 5-Stars!In these times of fear and uncertainty, we look for examples of facing life's challenges and courageously moving forward. What's amazing is what we learn about our own strengths and resiliency in the process as Ms. Morgan shares her story as one of the 13 real women featured in this non-fiction book.Deb demonstrates a commitment to overcoming, healing, and helping others do the same as a tireless advocate and coming out the other side of addiction, trauma, and much more as a Survivor and Warrior. Her story she shares within a whole chapter is shocking, heartbreaking and one of perseverance and inspiration that maintaining recovery from addictions is possible!Born in Colorado, raised in Arizona, now living outside Eugene, OR., at the tender age of 13 is when she took her first alcoholic drink, moving into drug addiction to opioids and other pain killers, to crime, arrested and found her way into rehab, she began her recovery journey and tireless advocacy. How does a woman overcome? That is what you will read in her chapter and the first published works of Ms. Morgan.Today Ms. Morgan is an advocate fighting for other addicts, alcoholics since maintaining two years into sobriety and being clean. She also advocates and has Fibro challenges. A mother of two grown children and when not advocating or writing, Deb enjoys reading, painting, loves travel, and spending time with her many grandchildren she adores.Deb will release her first full-length book in 2020. She is married and resides outside Eugene, Oregon.Visit her Official Website of Author Deb Morgan for updates and events.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.