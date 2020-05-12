Seth MacFarlane and Girlfriend, Simenona Martinez Have Reportedly Split After 4 Years of Dating

Seth MacFarlane and girlfriend Simenona Martinez have reportedly split after 4 years of monogamously dating in private, as of late April 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seth MacFarlane and girlfriend Simenona Martinez have reportedly split after 4 years of monogamously dating in private, as of late April 2020.MacFarlane is known for creating Family Guy and American Dad, among other projects, as well as the sci-fi comedy/drama "The Orville". He is well respected for his writing, voice-over, and acting talents.Simenona starred on her own Disney Channel show 'Behind the Ears' for 5 years. She also starred on the CW and was a part of the James Patterson "Alex Cross" Franchise.In addition, she is an accomplished mogul and leader in the scientific community and a top contributor to a variety of fields such as: technology, military, medical and politics. She's innovated several new forms of science, and is well respected in her field.During their relationship, she was instrumental in the success of MacFarlane's show "The Orville," offering both monetary support, and creative input, including graphic design and promotional materials.Beginning in 2017, Simenona was racially targeted and ganged stalked by MacFarlane's exes, which included Game of Throne actress Emilia Clarke and 1990's reality shows contestant Trisha Cummings, who has been known for persistent racism against minorities. There is currently an investigation pending regarding these crimes.Simenona was also slandered by fans in the all too common racist format of denial of their relationship and privacy. These attacks included cyberstalking, obsessively creating fake pages to personally and racially attack Simenona. Simenona stood by MacFarlane's side and was viciously attacked for nearly four years.On June 4th 2018, MacFarlane was allegedly spotted cuddling his costar, Halston Sage. Halston played Alara on MacFarlane's sci-fi show. However, the picture turned out to be a fake as Halston Sage was shooting The Last Summer in Chicago on that day. After those claims were shut down, the couple was reportedly still going strong. In January 2020 E! confirmed Sage was in a relationship with Disney Channel star, Zac Efron.MacFarlane had a well-known penchant for dating multiple women at once, even while with Clarke and Cummings.In a interview On dating D-list starlets like Christa Campbell, Eliza Dushku, Kate Todd and Amanda Bynes: "It's exhausting dating several people at once. It gets tiresome, because people think they have you prematurely figured out. I'm not somebody who has to go home and talk about theoretical physics at the end of a day when I've already been wringing my brain dry. I don't necessarily look for an intellectual equal. I'd rather have somebody whose company excites me. That's what my father had. My father and my mother were not-they were not intellectual equals by any means."Well, it looks like he found a girl who could do both. It is evident that these two have an abundance of love and respect one another.Despite recently calling it quits, the pair still remains good friends.MacFarlane is currently hosting a charity special for NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock has announced The At-Home Variety Show featuring Seth MacFarlane. Debuting on May 11 at 7 PM ET, the short-form comedy segments will air on both Peacock and the streamer's social handles, each episode running under ten minutes.



