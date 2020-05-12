GGP 150 VIRTUAL CONCERT SERIES ANNOUNCES MAY LINE-UP; A special Summer Solstice performance and Comedy Day Classics in the Park

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary virtual concert series will continue to bring classic performances from the park to visitors during the month of May. Today, organizers announced two specially-produced music and comedy concerts on May 16 and May 30, respectively, that will celebrate the park through an exciting virtual experience.

The virtual concerts can be viewed at GoldenGatePark150.com.

On Saturday, May 16 at 5 p.m. PST , viewers will enjoy a livestream special production of 2019’s Surrealistic Summer Solstice Jam, celebrating the music of 1969. Surrealistic Summer Solstice Jam 3 was produced by Dawn Holliday with the musical direction of Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz.

The two-hour special virtual concert will feature Bay Area music legends that include: Norman Greenbaum, Country Joe McDonald, New Chambers Brothers, It’s a Beautiful Day, Ace of Cups, as well as founding members of iconic Bay Area bands like Jefferson Starship, Sly & The Family Stone, Big Brother & The Holding Company, Santana, Jerry Garcia Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Rat Dog, and The Sons of Champlin. These local luminaries are joined by musicians from the newer generation of San Francisco bands including ALO, Box Set, Moonalice, Con Brio, Brothers Comatose, The California Honeydrops, Strangefolk, Midnight North, T Sisters, Katdelic, The Brothers Comatose, and Tarnation.

“Last year’s solstice concert was a legendary night, which saw the melding of multiple generations of San Francisco musicians, spanning rock and roll’s most iconic genre defining bands of the 1960’s, on down to the amazing group of younger bay area’s musicians that are carrying the torch forward,” said Lebo. “We are so grateful to work together with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the Conservatory of Flowers, to bring this epic night of music to the people through this virtual experience.”

On Saturday, May 30 at 5 p.m. PST , Debi Durst, Executive Producer of Comedy Day, has compiled a special concert of Comedy Day Classics, that will showcase comedians who have performed in Golden Gate Park throughout Comedy Day’s nearly 40-year history. The set list of featured artists is being finalized with more details to follow.

“For nearly 40 years, Comedy Day has brought together America’s funniest comedians to perform in our beloved park for free to celebrate the joy of laughter,” said Durst. “Especially during these difficult times, it is important that we remember to laugh and enjoy each other through laughter. We are thrilled to bring back some of these classics from the park in honor of Golden Gate Park’s 150thanniversary.”

The Golden Gate Park Virtual Concert series launched April 4, 2020 – the park’s 150th birthday. A parkwide anniversary celebration had been planned for that day but was postponed due to our current health crisis. Golden Gate Park 150th organizers, led by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance, announced the concert series as a way to bring the park directly to people who still want to enjoy it, particularly during these difficult times.

The concert series has so far featured iconic performances from artists Boz Scaggs and Joan Osborne from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Metallica from Outside Lands. A special kids concert series offered sing-a-longs and book readings and featured special performances from Latin Grammy award-winning musician MISTER G, Michael Franti and Narada Michael Walden.

The concerts can be watched for free at GoldenGatePark150.com. They will remain on the website after the livestream for two weeks. The concerts are part of a larger virtual Golden Gate Park experience that brings some of the iconic park’s nature, art, history and music to park lovers regardless of location.

Working together with its more than 150 cultural institutions, community groups and partners, free content is added regularly on the website and includes:

Webcams and videos to explore and discover the park, including virtual tours and livestreams

Special podcasts and playlists with audio stories about the park and favorite music selections

Photo albums and news stories about the history and beauty of the park, along with free digital books

A special kids page with coloring books, fun activities and more to keep kids learning about the park

“We are thrilled to keep our virtual concert series going with these two amazing concerts that make people dance, laugh, and appreciate the beauty of this natural venue,” said Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. “We hope the classic 1960’s music and talented comedians will bring joy to many as we continue our virtual 150thanniversary celebration of our park.”

“The concert series has received such a positive response from so many visitors and we are excited to continue offering this entertainment to virtual park-goers from all around the world,” said Drew Becher, CEO of the San Francisco Parks Alliance. “There is so much to do and see in our park, and now, you can experience so much more through this virtual experience.”

Learn more about virtual Golden Gate Park and the concert series at GoldenGatePark150.com.

