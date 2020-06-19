Island rapper Sky Kid features L.A. rising Talent Ponce De'Leioun for his new debut Hip Hop Single 'Hot Boy'
Rapper in the comforts of his bedroom during this COVID-19 pandemic. No photo-shoot was not done due to social distancing.
Caribbean Nobody Gets Chance at Hip Hop.GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a country where Caribbean culture is prominent in the local music industry, how was Sky going to create an impact in which all ears would be fixed on his craft? Hot Boy was a notable banger but was not given the opportunity to be recorded at a professional studio in the artist home country.
As quoted by some local professionals; 'The song is a complete waste of our time and your money.' Sky wanted something different and wanted his career to be separated from the local trend. The island boy recorded the song by a friend which was then used as reference for the recorded version done in Guyana. Noted by his manager Terrence Mentore; the song was a banger.
Around late November, Sky looked and found a rapper by the name of Ponce De'Leioun and knew that the rapper would be the perfect fit for his song. Ponce is known for his catalogue that features fellow industry mates like Rich The Kid, Riff Raff and many others. He chose him and enlisted him to be featured on his song.
Around early January, Sky got the verse from Ponce and sent it to his friend to sort out the vision he had for the song. Around late of the same month COVID-19 scare made all available studios shut down. Nobody wanted to take the risk. Despite all this the island boy pushed through with help and got the song produced the best way we could. We are now ready to share with the world the island boys' efforts.
Stream on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/skykidofficial/hot-boy-feat-ponce-deleioun-explicit
Follow Sky Kid here:
https://www.instagram.com/skykid696/
https://www.facebook.com/skykidofficial/
https://www.twitter.com/therealskykid/
Follow Ponce De'Leioun here:
https://www.instagram.com/poncedeleioun/
https://www.facebook.com/PonceDeleioun/
