Coronavirus - South Africa: 698 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa
Update: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
