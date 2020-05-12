There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,309 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: 698 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Update: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives.

