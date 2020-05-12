Patrick Lawrence Floyd and the Endless Recovery Foundation Provide Communal Support Amid COVID-19

Various non-profits are implementing supply efforts to ensure the safety of both front line workers and community members amidst COVID19.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help meet the high demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), the Endless Recovery Foundation has donated 280 masks to The Last Resort rehabilitation center in Texas.While State and local governments attempt to supply additional resources to local community centers, it is imperative that rehabilitation facilities take the necessary precautions to protect both residents and staff members.Furthermore, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that all individuals wear protective face coverings in situations where social distancing may be difficult. These steps remain crucial to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."I believe it is our duty to practice social responsibility", states founder Patrick Floyd, "We will provide ongoing support to our community and donate as many resources as we can to ensure the safety of local residents."The staff at Endless Recovery encourage local businesses and nonprofits to find ways to help support one another during this time.About The Last ResortThe Last Resort Recovery (TLR) is a specialized drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for men located in Smithville, Texas. Designed to foster an experience of brotherhood among residents, the program helps to address underlying and comorbid issues such as trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Their dedicated team of healthcare professionals are committed to helping individuals develop lifelong healthy habits.For more information on The Last Resort please visit the official website here. About Endless RecoveryEndless Recovery is a non-profit rehabilitation facility operating out of Austin, Texas. Recognizing the lack of affordable treatment options for individuals struggling with addiction, Patrick Lawrence Floyd and his team of professionals work diligently to provide a safe space for those ready to transform their lives.



