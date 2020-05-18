Allied Electronics & Automation Adds EI Sensor, AMETEK Hunter Spring, nVent NUHEAT and nVent RAYCHEM to Supplier Lineup
Allied Electronics & Automation continues to expand the depth and breadth of its lineup of more than 300 trusted suppliers with the addition of product lines.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation continues to expand the depth and breadth of its lineup of more than 300 trusted suppliers with the addition of product lines from EI Sensor Technologies, AMETEK Hunter Spring, nVent NUHEAT and nVent RAYCHEM to its extensive ready-to-ship inventory.
With more than 3 million products available online, Allied provides solutions for engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet managers and inventors from a vast, and growing, network of well-known and respected brands. Allied is also committed to delivering products when customers need them, with an industry-best 10:00 p.m. EST cutoff for same-day shipping to all orders in the United States.
EI Sensor Technologies offers a full line of temperature sensors including thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), thermistor probe assemblies and RTD probe assemblies. The company’s products are trusted worldwide among customers in a wide range of industries including HVAC/R, building automation, industrial electronics and food processing and handling.
AMETEK Hunter Spring has been designing and manufacturing premier coiled flat spring products for more than 100 years. Its spring design experts specialize in constant torque springs, power springs (clock springs) and spring motors, spring-powered reel assemblies, retractable power cord reels, retractable data cable reels, and retractable static grounding reels for the most challenging applications.
nVent RAYCHEM, the inventor of self-regulating heat tracing technology, offers a complete range of pipe freeze protection, roof & gutter de-icing and surface snow melting applications that can make any building winter-safe.
nVent NUHEAT electric floor heating systems offer a complete range of floor heating systems that bring comfort to homes and businesses with cutting edge technology, industry-leading warranties, and the most comprehensive line of advanced thermostats.
About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers.
