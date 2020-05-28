Allied Electronics & Automation Builds and Donates Protective Equipment for First Responders in Fort Worth
Global electronics and mechanical products distributor based in Fort Worth has launched an effort to produce and donate PPE for local first responders
We’re thankful to have the opportunity and capability to help first responders on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 here in the Fort Worth area where our teams live and work.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a global electronics and mechanical products distributor based in Fort Worth, has launched an effort to produce and donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders in the local area. The project is part of a broader global effort by companies in the Electrocomponents plc Group to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. To date, that global effort has donated hundreds of face shields to medical and emergency response personnel in the UK and U.S., and is scaling up to provide more than 1,000 per week in the near future.
— Ken Bradley, president, Americas region, Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied, which employs more than 900 people at its Fort Worth headquarters and distribution center, has outfitted a 1500-square-foot space to host a 3D printing and assembly operation for PPE, staffed by employee volunteers. Currently, the local effort is producing about 150 protective face shields per week, with additional space, equipment and materials to scale up as future demand for donated PPE evolves.
The company has donated equipment and raw materials for the effort so far and is partnering with DFW Scanner Donates, a local non-profit organization that facilitates the donation and distribution of PPE supplies to local fire, police, and EMS departments, to ensure the PPE items Allied produces get to where they are needed most.
“Our employees have been amazing in helping maintain the supply chains for so many of our customers who are vital to both fighting COVID-19 and keeping the global economy running,” said Ken Bradley, president of the Americas region for Allied. “We’re thankful to have the opportunity and capability to help first responders who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 here in the Fort Worth area where so many members of our team live and work.”
About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
