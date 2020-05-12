Daniel R. Goldstein, MD, Named Incoming Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Transplantation, which publishes the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, named Daniel R. Goldstein, MD, the new editor-in-chief of the Journal. Dr. Goldstein is the Eliza Maria Mosher Collegiate Professor in Internal Medicine and Director of the Michigan Biology of Cardiovascular Aging at the University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mich., U.S. He also serves as a Research Professor for the Institute of Gerontology.

The selection was made after a global search. Dr. Goldstein’s first issue as editor-in-chief will be the January, 2021, issue of the JHLT.

“I am truly honored and very excited to become the next editor-in-chief of the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation,” said Dr. Goldstein. “I am humbled to take over from Dr. Mehra, who has greatly elevated the stature of JHLT. I very much look forward to assembling my editorial team, communicating with Elsevier and importantly interacting with ISHLT members to take the Journal to the next level during the next five years and beyond.”

Dr. Goldstein’s priorities for the Journal include making it the premier translational medicine journal in all areas related to advanced lung disease and extracorporeal support, advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, lung and heart transplantation and pulmonary hypertension. In addition, he's committed to ensuring a rapid, thorough and thoughtful review process and enhancing the publication’s social and digital media presence.

Dr. Goldstein will take over from longtime editor, Mandeep R. Mehra, MD, the William Harvey Distinguished Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who is also the founding medical director of the Brigham Heart and Vascular Center. Dr. Mehra led the Journal through a period of significant growth and impact. Under his leadership, the Journal’s impact factor rose to 8.578 (2018), the highest of any global journal in transplantation or sub-specialty in surgery.

“As my decade-long term as Editor of JHLT comes to a close, I am pleased to leave the Journal in the safe hands of Dr. Goldstein,” said Dr. Mehra. “During this time, we have become recognized as the premier journal in transplantation in the world (Citescore rank #1), enjoy top rank among surgical journals (Citescore rank #2) and those in the field of respiratory (Citescore rank #3) and cardiovascular medicine (Citescore rank #8). This stature is due to the incisive work of our volunteer members, editorial board consultant and our office editors. I am grateful to the ISHLT for having provided me with this intellectually stimulating opportunity for all these years and for enduring the difficult decisions that we have had to make during these times. Above all, I am glad that we have brought the JHLT to the forefront of the field’s academic curiosity, and in that I have my reward of this tenure.”

Dr. Goldstein founded the Goldstein Lab at Yale University to examine the role of the innate immune system immune system in organ transplantation. The Lab, which he now leads from the University of Michigan, is credited with having made numerous groundbreaking findings on the impact of aging on inflammation and disease.

ISHLT is the world’s largest multi-disciplinary organization committed to improving the care of patients with advanced heart and lung disease.

###

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

