Meritage Homes Recognized By The Annual Avid Awards For Highest Homebuyer Ratings in the U.S.

Nine Meritage Divisions Awarded for Elevating The Total Homebuying Experience

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., was named the winner of the Avid Diamond Award, Avid Gold Award and Avid Benchmark Award across nine separate divisions, making the eighth straight year of award-winning recognition for the company.



The Avid Awards are regarded as a trusted benchmark of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. Homebuilders throughout the North America are honored with the prestigious awards for scoring highest with their customers on homebuying experience surveys. Every homebuyer survey in Avid’s database is meticulously analyzed to determine each builder’s Avid Index Score, which is evaluated using scores from the total homebuying experience, the willingness to refer, and the actual number of recommendations a buyer has made.

For more than 35 years, Meritage Homes has made customer satisfaction a cornerstone of its business. The company works coast-to-coast to make the homebuying journey easy and accessible for all buyers. Meritage Homes has been dedicated to the relentless pursuit of building better, smarter, healthier homes through game-changing, money-saving energy efficiency, thoughtful design and higher building standards.

Meritage Homes’ Southern California Division was recognized with the Avid Diamond award and the Denver division received an Avid Gold award. Both are honored for having the highest new home move-in experience in their respective regions.

In addition, Meritage Homes’ Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Tucson, Orlando, Charlotte and Northern California divisions all received an Avid Benchmark award and were recognized for scoring among the top 25% of homebuilders in the U.S. for new homeowner experience and customer satisfaction nationwide.

“At Meritage, we strive every day to deliver the highest level of customer service and home quality so our homeowners can be proud of their home for years to come,” said Steven J. Hilton, chairman and chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Being recognized by the Avid awards this year continues to underscore our commitment to creating a Life.Built.Better® for our buyers.”

Details about The Avid Awards and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.avidratings.com/avid-awards . For more information about Meritage Homes, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/ .

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Contact: Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations

(972) 580-6360 (office)

investors@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d77b8b-a222-495f-8eb3-bc46a26fc6d2

Avid Award Meritage Homes recognized for excellence in homebuyer satisfaction



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.