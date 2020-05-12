UBS YES INVESTORS: Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. Continues to Pursue FINRA Arbitration Claims to Recover UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy Losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor advocate law firm Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. (DKR) ( http://www.dkrpa.com ) continues to pursue FINRA arbitration claims against UBS Financial Services, Inc. (UBS) on behalf of investors who lost money in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES) options strategy. UBS is a subsidiary of UBS Group A.G. (NYSE: UBS). The FINRA arbitration claims allege, among other things, that UBS misrepresented and understated the risks of its YES options program.

UBS YES Represented that YES was a Low-Risk Investment

UBS represented that it would combine put and call options on the S&P 500 Index in a “non-directional” manner to generate modest income and to limit risk. UBS also stated that YES would have limited correlation to market movements. Notwithstanding, YES made “directional” bets on the S&P 500 Index. As a result, the performance of the YES strategy correlated with market movements, contrary to UBS’s representations. YES investors have lost up to 33% since market volatility increased starting in December 2018 and continuing through March 2020. Total YES investor losses are expected be more than $1 billion.

Investors May Be Able to Recover Their UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy Losses

YES investors can file FINRA arbitration claims to recover their losses. FINRA arbitration is private and generally more cost and time efficient than a court proceeding.

If you lost money in the UBS YES program contact a Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. DKR represents numerous YES investors throughout the United States and has extensive experience representing investors who have lost money in risky option strategies. With offices in Miami, Los Angeles, West Palm Beach, New York, and Naples, DKR represents investors nationwide and throughout Latin America in brokerage firm misconduct and stockbroker negligence cases.

