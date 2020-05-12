Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases in North West Province as on 11 May

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday, 11 May 2020 is 50.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases Bojanala District 35 Rustenburg Municipality 21 Madibeng Municipality 13 Moretele Municipality 01 DR. Kenneth Kaunda District 11 JB Marks Municipality 04 Matlosana Municipality 07 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 03 Mahikeng Municipality 03 DR. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 01 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 01 Unallocated 0 Deaths 01

Deaths

We are saddened to report that on Monday, 11 May 2020, the Province reported its first COVID-19 related death. The deceased is a 52 year old male from Rustenburg who presented with severe respiratory distress, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. We express our deepest condolences to the family and appreciate the healthcare workers who treated the patient.

Recoveries

A total of 24 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, five in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and two in Ngaka Modiri Molema and one in Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.

Data harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health



