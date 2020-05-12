Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 12 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 81 Benadir: 44 Jubbaland: 24 Puntland: 6 Somaliland: 5 Hirshabelle: 2

Male: 50 Female: 31 Recovery: 5 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 1,170 Total recoveries: 126 Total deaths: 52



