Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350.
Case Data
|
Provinces
|
New Cases 12 May 2020
|
Total cases for 7 May 2020
|
Percentage Total
|
Eastern Cape
|
148
|
1504
|
13,3
|
Free State
|
0
|
135
|
1,2
|
Gauteng
|
43
|
2014
|
17.7
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
22
|
1394
|
12,3
|
Limpopo
|
0
|
54
|
0,5
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
63
|
0,6
|
North West
|
1
|
51
|
0,4
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
30
|
0,3
|
Western Cape
|
484
|
6105
|
53,8
|
Unknown
|
0
|
Total
|
698
|
11350
|
100,0
Testing Data
A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
180 009
|
49%
|
5 031
|
37%
|
Public
|
189 688
|
51%
|
8 599
|
63%
|
Grand Total
|
369 697
|
13 630
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
