Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350.

Case Data

Provinces New Cases 12 May 2020 Total cases for 7 May 2020 Percentage Total Eastern Cape 148 1504 13,3 Free State 0 135 1,2 Gauteng 43 2014 17.7 KwaZulu-Natal 22 1394 12,3 Limpopo 0 54 0,5 Mpumalanga 0 63 0,6 North West 1 51 0,4 Northern Cape 0 30 0,3 Western Cape 484 6105 53,8 Unknown 0 Total 698 11350 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 180 009 49% 5 031 37% Public 189 688 51% 8 599 63% Grand Total 369 697 13 630

Issued by: Department of Health



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.