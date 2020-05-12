There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,356 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350.

Case Data

Provinces

New Cases 12 May 2020

Total cases for 7 May 2020

Percentage Total

Eastern Cape

148

1504

13,3

Free State

0

135

1,2

Gauteng

43

2014

17.7

KwaZulu-Natal

22

1394

12,3

Limpopo

0

54

0,5

Mpumalanga

0

63

0,6

North West

1

51

0,4

Northern Cape

0

30

0,3

Western Cape

484

6105

53,8

Unknown

0

Total

698

11350

100,0

Testing Data

A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

180 009

49%

5 031

37%

Public

189 688

51%

8 599

63%

Grand Total

369 697

13 630

Issued by: Department of Health

