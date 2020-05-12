From USD 410.0 million in 2019, the global contactless thermometer market is predicted to grow to USD 864.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2020–2025): VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product Type (Handheld, Fixed-Mount Thermometers), by End User (Healthcare Facilities, Individuals, Others), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Channel [Online, Retail])

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From USD 410.0 million in 2019, the global contactless thermometer market is predicted to grow to USD 864.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2020–2025). An excessive technological upgradation undertaken by the key manufacturers towards medical devices is the key trend observed in the global contactless thermometer market. In order to combat the COVID-19 crisis the government authorities globally are excessively emphasizing efforts towards combating the situation and thus rapid advancements and research projects are being massively undertaken to identify and treat the patients globally. Innovation in medical equipment is of outmost importance in the situation where the pandemic is causing massive deaths and is further expected to prevail for which well-equipped equipment is to be developed as soon as possible to protect human life in the present scenario.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/contactless-thermometer-market/request-sample

During the forecast period, the online classification is projected to witness the faster contactless thermometer market growth, on the basis of distribution channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global contactless thermometer market is bifurcated into direct, and indirect channels. Indirect channel is further subdivided into online and retail channels. Amongst these segments, online channels is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as it offers convenience for shopping at the time of epidemic where moving out of home is considered to be outmost dangerous.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 190 pages of report, “Global Contactless Thermometer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights By Product Type (Handheld, Fixed-Mount Thermometers), by End User (Healthcare Facilities, Individuals, Others), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Channel [Online, Retail])”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest contactless thermometer market in 2019. This is owing to rapid pervasiveness of infectious disease such as COVID-19 and neo-natal care awareness. In April 2020, approximately 2,222,974 cases have been witnessed in this region as a result of this demand for contactless thermometers has exploded as people are becoming more aware and faster results provided by the device so that necessary precautions could be undertaken.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness of these devices due to explosion of COVID-19 and increasing population that is estimated to be affected by this pandemic in the near future specifically in countries such as India.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global contactless thermometer market are Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Omron Corporation, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Braun GmbH, Beurer GmbH, Exergen Corporation, Hill-rom Holdings, Geratherm, and BPL Medical Technologies.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/contactless-thermometer-market/customize-report

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Handheld

Fixed-Mount Thermometers

End User Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Healthcare Facilities

Individuals

Others

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Direct

Indirect Channel Online Retail



Geographical Segmentation

Contactless Thermometer Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country – Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, U.A.E., and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

Global Isolation Beds Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global isolation beds market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The primary driver impacting the growth of the global isolation beds market is the rapid surge in infectious diseases across the globe. In recent times, several countries have witnessed outbreak of viral diseases such as severely acquired respiratory syndrome (SARS), E-Bola, H1N1 virus, and COVID-19 (coronavirus). The death rate of COVID-19 appears to be higher in comparison to normal seasonal flu, and it differs with respect to location. For instance, at the epicentre (Hubei province, China) the death rate was 2.9%, whereas at other provinces it was 0.4%.

Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

From USD 620.0 million in 2019, the European hand sanitizer market is predicted to grow to USD 1,760.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing awareness regarding the health and hand hygiene, new product launch in hand sanitizer industry, increasing demand of products which helps in protecting against life threatening disease, changing lifestyle, and sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

Global Flu Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

From USD 922.5 million in 2019, the global flu treatment market is predicted to grow to USD 1,325.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is attributed towards due to rapid explosion of COVID-19 disease globally that is causing deaths massively across the globe, increasing technological upgradation and increasing research funding availed by government authorities towards treatment of such epidemic for flu is further bolstering the growth of global flu treatment market.

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage. We focus on robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report. We believe in providing 24*7 analyst support to our client – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

We also offer 20% post purchase free customization in the study to meet your needs. Due. We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.