ECA Partners Announces CFO Survey on the Impact of the COVID-19 Downturn on Private Equity-Owned Companies

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECA Partners today announced survey results of over 100 CFOs of Private Equity-backed companies on how the COVID-19 downturn is impacting their financial priorities. The results demonstrate the severity of the impact on company finances while also suggesting that the downturn’s negative effects are beginning to taper off.Selected findings include:• Cuts to spending for 2020 have been deep: 61% of PE-backed companies surveyed have already cut spending by more than 10%, while 17% have cut spending by more than 30%• Most CFOs expect additional spending cuts for 2020 and 2021, but expect those cuts to be relatively small (under 10% of pre-COVID spend)• Half of CFOs surveyed have not reduced salaries; among those who have, most expect salaries to return to pre-COVID levels by the end of this year“The economic effects of COVID-19 have hit PE-backed companies hard,” said Atta Tarki , CEO and Founder of ECA Partners. “But these findings show that the vast majority of CFOs at PE-backed companies feel the worst is behind them – only 30% are planning to make significant cost reductions in the next 90 days for 2020, and even fewer expect to do so for the 2021 fiscal year.”The survey results demonstrate the degree to which the COVID-19 downturn has affected the finances of PE-backed companies. 61% of CFOs have already cut their 2020 spend by more than 10%, while 17% have cut more than 30%. Cuts to 2021 budgets have been much smaller: only 30% of CFOs have cut more than 10% of spending from their 2021 budgets. Large majorities expect additional spending cuts over the next 90 days will be shallow.CFO respondents also signaled a shift in focus from cutting spending to cash management and increasing cash flow. Significant proportions plan to spend more time developing new products and markets (34%) or growing by acquisition (33%)“Many CFOs are pivoting from defense to offense,” Tarki added. “They are starting to think more about ways to grow, both organically and inorganically.”While most CFOs expect to reduce discretionary spending over the next 30 days, majorities expect budget allocation for capital expenditure and employee salaries to remain unchanged. Meanwhile, CFOs are split on hiring: 50% plan to decrease spending on new hires over the next 30 days, while 40% expect their hiring budget to remain unchanged and 10% plan to spend more on hiring.Finally, the survey asked respondents to cite the main risks to PE-backed companies posed by the ongoing COVID-19 downturn. Though responses varied, a number of participants in the survey cited (a) the sudden loss of liquidity, (b) long-term risks of taking on too much debt, (c) insufficient action from government to alleviate the crisis at a macroeconomic level and (d) the inability of PE-backed companies to access federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans because of affiliation as major risk factors.The survey offers a snapshot of PE-backed companies in the United States. Respondents hail from companies focused on both business-to-business and business-to-consumer commercial transactions, and range from small ($0-25m in recurring revenues; under 50 employees) to very large (more than $1b in recurring revenues; more than 1000 employees).About ECA PartnersECA Partners is a leading search firm specializing in placing top candidates in permanent, project, and interim roles with PE funds and their portfolio companies. Founded in 2011, ECA is a leading proponent of evidence-based methods in the recruitment and evaluation of talent. Its founder, Atta Tarki, is the author of the book Evidence-Based Recruiting (McGraw Hill, February 2020).



