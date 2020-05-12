From USD 810.0 million in 2019, the global N95 mask market is predicted to grow to USD 1,627.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2020–2025): VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product Type (Masks with Exhalation Valve, Mask without Exhalation Valve), by Application (Industrial Use, Daily Use), by End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Online Stores, Drug Stores)

From USD 810.0 million in 2019, the global N95 mask market is predicted to grow to USD 1,627.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2020–2025). Increasing level of pollution in the air in overcrowded cities leads to growing respiratory issues in the residents of such cities and in the years when there is a situation of pandemic due to the spread of a life-threatening virus such as COVID-19 bolsters the demand for N95 masks in the medical industry. Furthermore, increasing use of chemicals in manufacturing industries is leading towards the increase in the use of N95 masks for the workers.



Additionally, there is no vaccine that has been invented till date in order to cure this virus as a result to which WHO (World Health Organization) has emphasized upon taking necessary precautions in order to prevent the global pandemic. In order to prevent spread of such contagious disease the demand for N95 masks are witnessing massive growth that is further contributing towards the growth of global N95 mask market.

During the forecast period, the hospitals/clinics classification is projected to witness the faster N95 mask market growth, on the basis of end user

On the basis of end user, the global N95 masks market is categorized into hospitals/clinics, online stores, and drug stores. During the forecast period, the hospitals/clinics classification is projected to witness the faster N95 mask market growth, on the basis of end user. The growing awareness amongst individuals to protect themselves from the harmful chemicals, menacing viruses and pollutant components in the air is expected to drive the growth for the N95 Masks. Furthermore, there has been witnessed a shortage of such masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand of the masks have outgrown the supply of the masks.

Explore key industry insights in 56 tables and 35 figures from the 181 pages of report, “Global N95 Mask Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights By Product Type (Masks with Exhalation Valve, Mask without Exhalation Valve), by Application (Industrial Use, Daily Use), by End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Online Stores, Drug Stores)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest N95 mask market in 2019. This is owing to pandemic they have fallen short on their demand for masks and they have about 1% inventory of the total demand. With U.S. as the hotspot of the pandemic, they require a very large quantity of N95 masks.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. China produces the highest number of masks. China’s production of masks contributes to 50% of the overall production of N95 masks all over the world. As the pandemic erupted in China in November 2019, the factories at to shut down and the country were not able to meet the daily demand of masks and are supposed to create maximum demand.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global N95 mask market are The 3M Company, Prestige Ameritech, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KOWA, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc., Cambridge mask Co., Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-Metric, Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated.

Global N95 Mask Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Masks with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Industrial Use

Daily Use

End User Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hospitals/Clinics

Online Stores

Drug Stores

Geographical Segmentation

N95 Mask Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, U.A.E., and Other Countries

