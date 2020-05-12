Former Stripper Releases a New Bestselling Release, That Helps Readers Tap into Their Feminine Spiritual Powers

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behind most worthwhile books is an equally interesting author. And that is certainly the case with the bestselling new release, Majestic Money: The 30-Day Femme Manifesting Game by Adora Crystal Evans. In a tone delightfully her own, Evans provides a road map and encouragement to help women tap into their innate gifts to transform their lives.Throughout its 121 lilting pages, Majestic Money provides equal doses of inspiration, motivation and playfulness in tandem with solid steps for identifying and then manifesting one’s feminine spiritual powers - over the course of 30 days. It includes practical exercises, proven strategies and tips to help readers to identify their super power, love themselves at deeper levels, and manifest love, money and miracles Evans is a, inspirational speaker and spiritual guide who has helped thousands of people throughout the world through her teachings in, femme manifesting and spiritual living - all infused with her sharp wit and sense of fun. She has worked alongside celebrities in television as a producer for the Discovery Channel as well as recruited expert advisors for the movie, The Secret.Her how-to guide has already garnered rave reviews from; Denis Waitley, author of Seeds of Greatness & The Psychology of Winning; and several other influencers online.Yet, what may just be Evan’s own super power is her uncanny ability to relate well to her audience and illustrate to them just how doable it is to manifest one’s own destiny. Afterall, she has gone from a teenager living alone in a boarded house with no electricity to a job as a stripper to a life spent working with celebrities, world-traveling, raising children and helping others to achieve their dreams.“Majestic Money is a perfect place to begin when you are ready to move ahead in your life. It is time to stop dreaming and let Adora Evans show you how to make your biggest dreams come true!”~ Don Green, CEO of the Napoleon Hill Foundation"Just as Adora Evans lights up any room she enters, so she will also enlighten your feminine spirit as you read these pages! As you immerse yourself in these highly creative exercises and daily rituals, you will experience an intimate joy in the discovery of who and what you truly are ... Your Majesty, in glorious abundance."~Deborah Waitley, Ph.D. - President of Waitley Global, co-author of The Psychology of Winning for Women, transformational coach and trainer.Majestic Money is free for Kindle for three days only – May 13, May 14 and May 23 – and otherwise available for $.99 until May 31 as well as in paperback for $18.88. For more information or to order, go to www.amazon.com . For more information about Adora Crystal Evans, go to www.adoracrystal.com # ## #



