BIDU Stock News: Berger Montague Continues Its Investigation Into Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague continues its investigation into securities fraud claims against Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") on behalf of all purchasers of Baidu common stock (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 16, 2019 and April 7, 2020 (the "Class Period"). This investigation has uncovered prior suspensions and censuring by the Chinese regulators charged with overseeing cyberspace.



According to the lawsuit, Baidu and its senior management failed to disclose to investors that Baidu’s feed services were not in compliance with Chinese regulatory standards and that such noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu’s services and products, which would adversely impact marketing revenues.

On April 7, 2020, China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), announced that Baidu had failed to implement “strict” content review on its news feed channels, and that the Company’s violation of Chinese laws and regulations “exerted bad influence to the society.” As a consequence, Baidu announced the suspension of some of its mobile app channels.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.59, or over 4%, to close at $97.33 per share on April 8, 2020.

