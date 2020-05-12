Parliament passes Organic Law, Statute of Ombudsman

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 12 - National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved Monday the proposals for the Organic Law and the Statute of the Ombudsman, adjusted to the current legal-constitutional framework. ,

Approved on general basis in February, the draft Organic Law will go to National Assembly in the coming days for the final global vote.

At the plenary session, MPs from the first and tenth specialised working committees, discussed the possible merger between the Organic Law and the Statute of the Ombudsman.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary of State for Justice, Orlando Fernandes, said that it was a great advance, adding that the 2010 Constitution was constitutionally out of step with the legal framework in which operates the Ombudsman's Office and Ombudsman .

The new legislative package extends the powers of the Ombudsman Office, therefore granting it greater dignity, according to Orlando Fernandes, who predicted a 30 percent of salary increase for employees.

In this way, the Ombudsman Office and the Ombudsman no longer depend on the budget of the National Assembly, but on the Ministry of Finance.

Another change, he added, consists of a clear definition of the rights and duties of the deputy Ombudsman, as the new Law provides for a series of powers that will be attributed to the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman is an independent public entity, whose objective is to defend the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens, ensuring, through informal means, the justice and legality of public administration activity.

He is elected, for a five-year term by the National Assembly by deliberation of the absolute majority of MPs in office and sworn in the presence of National Assembly Speaker.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.