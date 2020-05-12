Top Sustainable Building Products and Brands Revealed

The latest issue of Green Builder magazine includes the debut of the 2020 Brand Index, which ranks the building industry’s most sustainable building products and brands.

What do green professionals perceive as the most sustainable building products and brands? Find out in Green Builder’s March/April 2020 issue.

This issue takes an in-depth look at brand loyalty in 24 product categories with its inaugural Brand Index, using traditional survey data, public sentiment, and market visibility (mentions) to derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.

As a result, a few big-name players don’t even make the top five within their category while other lesser-known companies hit new brand heights. For example, Huber Zip System ranked number one for building wrap because it netted strong responses in the triple combination of survey data, sentiment, and mentions. Another company, Armstrong, took the flooring honors, with a high sentiment score that helped it edge out other competitors.

Read the full results of the Green Builder Brand Index.

Also included in this issue is the annual Hot 50, a list of products hand picked by Green Builder’s editors that raise the bar for the industry in energy efficiency and resilience. “Our role in society--providing safe, affordable shelter--is essential,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “The Hot 50 represents products that not only increase the sustainability of homes, but can also help us adapt to the realities of a post-pandemic world.”

These ground-breaking products range from plumbing fixtures, windows, and roofing, to other important categories like construction and training aids, energy management and production, smart home and connected technology, and more.

Editors salute stand-out products, such as:

LG Multi V 5 Heat Pump System, which can heat and cool in different zones at the same time

Greenfire environmentally friendly fire suppressant

Kolbe Windows Forgent window line made with a hybrid fiberglass and UV-stable polymer for super strength

Niagara Nano super efficiency 0.5-gallon-per-flush toilet

Panasonic Cosmos Healthy Home System for perfect indoor air quality

Lennox Comfort S30 Ultra Smart Thermostat, the command center for the entire Ultimate Comfort System, with the ability to monitor sensors in each piece of equipment.

EverVolt Residential Energy Storage System from Panasonic with universal compatibility

Three’s a charm with this issue: It rounds out with the results of Green Builder Media’s 10th annual Readers’ Choice selections, showcasing the brands that builders, architects, and trades deem the greenest and most sustainable. “These are the go-to companies Green Builder readers trust to do the right thing in terms of product performance, durability, clean manufacturing and environmental stewardship,” Power says.

For example, Whirlpool won this year’s Appliances category for its striking innovations, including digital tools that make dryers smarter and redesigned dishwashers that provide more space and reduce energy and water use.

For everything you need to know about top green brands and products, Download the Green Builder March/April issue and read it cover to cover.

