SkyListing App From Drones Force Revolutionizes Real Estate Industry With Contactless Drone Property Tours & Inspections

NEW TECHNOLOGY FROM AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE PROVIDER AIDS REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, are gearing up for the launch of their new real estate application, SkyListing, in November 2020 which will allow real estate firms to showcase both residential and commercial property virtually and from afar using drone-captured video.The vast majority of consumers are playing it safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This is resulting in a drop in open houses and on-site tours of real estate properties. During this unprecedented time and in observation of recommended social distancing, the real estate industry is turning to digital tools such as virtual tours to allow a buyer or tenant to experience an end-to-end floor plan layout and comprehensive property tour via drone footage. The Drones Force application Skylisting will offer the technology to emulate the physical experience of examining a site or property without the risk of contact. Drone footage can not only provide distance viewing, but also help in shortlisting and, ultimately, closing the deal by allowing both buyers and realtors to "walk" through a site and highlight features with which to base negotiations."With the already drastic real estate market conditions, realtors are doing what they can to adapt to the new regulatory social distancing requirements.” said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force. “So we are thrilled to launch our Skylisting app developed for Realtors to schedule aerial photography with ease. This will be the new frontier for Drones Force.”The Skylisting application from Drones Force will officially launch in November 2020 and provide over two million realtors with aerial photography services at the click of a button. As more potential buyers may be wary to view the property in person, the Skylisting application allows realtors to adhere to distancing regulations and put their clients at ease."For people who are house-hunting, social distancing means some brand new ways to get to know a property.” adds Larson. “With in-person visits by potential buyers no longer allowed in many places — it’s all about going virtual."Real estate drones were quickly gaining in popularity even before the global pandemic of COVID-19. Through aerial video tours, 360 Panorama views, resort living and both land and real estate investments, drone footage provides additional real estate marketing tools. With drones, it is also possible to inspect a property and deliver results much faster which leads to a quicker decision-making process.Skylisting will launch on both Google and Apple through the official website skylisting.app.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email team@dronesforce.com or call 1.800.586.0146#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com



