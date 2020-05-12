Midwest Esports Announces Rebrand to Unified Esports Association

Unified Esports Association (UEA) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry.

Company Evolves from Local Niche Start-up to National Inclusive Provider of Gaming Experiences

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Esports, an emerging leader in esports experiences based in Wichita, announced today it’s complete rebranding to Unified Esports Association (UEA) which will encapsulate the brand’s growing number of acquisitions, products and services, which include Midwest Esports, Upsurge Esports, an upcoming collegiate association and an inclusive community-driven league.

“Midwest Esports has made tremendous business strides, especially with recent acquisitions and leadership, and needed to establish an overarching company that reflected our elevated services, competitive offerings and thought leadership under a unified strategic vision,” said Ramsey Jamoul, founder and CEO of Unified Esports Association. “In addition to our products, we’ll be announcing several key executive initiatives in the near future. We are fully committed to being a coveted partner among gamers, spectators, communities and sponsors, alike.”

With customer satisfaction and community authenticity at the heart of its operating philosophy, UEA is laser-focused on offering gamers a variety of options to compete and find camaraderie with other players on a national level. Jamoul and his executive leadership have established a dynamic and ever-evolving algorithm for success by auditing the best practices of all their products and streamlining optimal aspects of their business including event services, festivals, online streaming, mobile experiences, collegiate partnerships and strong community relations.

“We have been successful in our goal at Midwest Esports by creating a pipeline for amateur players, giving them the opportunities and experiences to showcase their skills in front of a live audience. Now we are completing the ecosystem with strategic acquisitions that will help the Unified Esports Association continue to grow our products and services. From our youth leagues, hobbyists and casual players to our amateur, collegiate, and semi-professional players, we have a product to align to their skill level,” said Ben Redington, Chief Operating Officer.

The strategic consolidation under UEA will ultimately include a holistic brand refresh across all digital, social and traditional channels.

About Unified Esports Association

Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based parent company that oversees multiple companies that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.



