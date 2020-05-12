Coronavirus - Africa: Nearly 1000 health workers in the African Region have been infected with COVID-19

Nearly 1000 health workers in the African Region have been infected with COVID19, many of them nurses. Stakeholders must ensure that nurses have the supplies and equipment they need to deliver care safely. Nurses are essential in keeping communities healthy!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.