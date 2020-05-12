Konica Minolta’s bizhub® Connector for Dropbox App Now Supports Dropbox Business

Updated App Further Simplifies Workflow and Accessibility Right from MFP Interface

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the immediate availability of Dropbox Business for its bizhub product line. The updated bizhub Connector for Dropbox app now allows access to Dropbox Business from existing Konica Minolta i-Series multifunction printers (MFP) and Workplace Hub models using the MarketPlace platform, expanding front-to-back end office automation and streamlining office efficiency, productivity and collaboration. The app is a unique offering exclusive to Konica Minolta, clearly setting the company’s MFPs apart in an overly commoditized market.

The bizhub Connector for Dropbox app offers organizations increased security capabilities and much more visibility over MFP usage. Users can take advantage of Dropbox’s unique collaboration features, including the smart workspace, perfect for supporting a remote workforce. The Dropbox Business offering includes a choice of four different subscription levels, available through Konica Minolta’s dealer and direct sales channels.

From document management to workplace IT, office processes today run on an abundance of different systems and services, forcing employees to manage extremely complex workflows. Konica Minolta not only provides its customers with solutions for their digital transformation, but assists them in tailoring the solutions to efficiently manage and control these business processes, shaping their workplace of the future. The updated bizhub Connector for Dropbox app and additional Dropbox Business subscription levels provide additional advantages to Konica Minolta’s current MFP users as they have one organized place for all their content, can stay focused on their most important work and get coordinated across the team – all directly from the MFP.

“Providing tools for growth while reducing complexity is at the heart of our Connected Office approach, and the incorporation of Dropbox Business really differentiates our MFPs from others in the market,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies, Konica Minolta. “In addition to further enhancing our MFP capabilities, the immediate availability of Dropbox Business subscriptions will empower our SMB customers with a simple way to share files and keep those files synchronized, well-organized and easily accessible, expanding and improving on their digital-focused workplace of the future.”

Konica Minolta announced its partnership with Dropbox at its Dealer Summit in October, 2019 as part of its strategy to provide opportunities for dealers to align with leading companies in all areas that support SMBs and the workplace of the future. The company is committed to helping dealers serve their existing customers and win new business by supporting them to rethink today’s workplace and redefine the way organizations work.

“Dropbox is excited about forming a strategic alliance with Konica Minolta to help customers work more effectively with content and MFPs,” said Dropbox Head of Channel, Simon Aldous. “Konica Minolta and Dropbox will deliver best in class service and support to help organizations focus on the work that needs to be done and not the headaches of IT. With this partnership, customers have an opportunity to connect their MFPs to an industry leading collaboration solution to stay organized and connected to team members. Technology is an important investment for any organization and choosing a trusted advisor like Konica Minolta will help your organization stay competitive in your market.”

The updated bizhub Connector for Dropbox app’s advanced features support Dropbox Business as well as additional functionality. Visit the Konica Minolta MarketPlace for more information.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is the world’s first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 600 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

