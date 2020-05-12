Plus Therapeutics Announces Patient-Focused Presentation Supporting Brain Tumor Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- Principal Investigator Dr. Andrew Brenner to Lead Musella Foundation Live Webinar:

“A Promising New Radiotherapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma”

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), today announced that Dr. Andrew Brenner, development leader of an innovative drug portfolio platform that the company has recently licensed, is scheduled to conduct a live patient-focused webinar entitled, "A Promising New Radiotherapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma: An Introduction", on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 7 pm EDT.

The event, part of the Musella Foundation Webinar Series, is to be presented live on the Foundation’s website at virtualtrials.com/webinar/ through a Zoom room. If there is overflow, the webinar may also be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/Braintumor . Participants are asked to join the digital room 5 minutes before the event and may ask questions live or email questions in advance to musella@virtualtrials.com . There is no charge for the event, although the Foundation welcomes donations.

Plus Therapeutics is participating in the presentation as part of its recognition of Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Every May, a number of events and activities take place across the nation to raise awareness of the fight against brain tumors.

On March 30, 2020, Plus Therapeutics announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to license the radiolabeled nanoliposome drug portfolio platform developed by a multi-institutional consortium based in Texas at the Mays Cancer Center / UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center led by Dr. Andrew Brenner, MD, PhD. Dr. Brenner is the Kolitz Chair in Neuro-Oncology Research and Co-Leader of the Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program.

The platform is anchored around nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. The lead drug asset is a chelated Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL™), initially being developed for recurrent glioblastoma. RNL™ is infused directly into the brain tumor via precision brain mapping and convection enhanced delivery technology to deliver very high therapeutic doses of radiation to patients whose cancer has recurred following initial surgical resection and treatment with chemotherapy and radiation.

The licensed technology was previously funded by both the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute (NIH/NCI) and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). There is an active $3.7 million award from NIH/NCI, which will financially support the continued clinical development of RNL™ for recurrent glioblastoma.

About Andrew Brenner, MD PhD

Dr. Brenner is a medical oncologist and tumor biologist with an interest in drug development for the management of primary brain tumors and breast neoplasms. At the basic research level, his interests are in developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of malignancy with a focus on overcoming resistance to conventional therapeutics. This experience includes navigation of regulatory processes including IND enabling studies, authoring study protocols, coordinating multicenter studies, as well as acting as principal investigator of 14 industry and investigator initiated phase 1 trials since 2008.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Dr. Brenner earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and went on to earn his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Science Park. Dr. Brenner received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and completed a residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the UT Health San Antonio.

About The Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research & Information

The Musella Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity dedicated to helping brain tumor patients through emotional and financial support, education, advocacy and raising money for brain tumor research. Based in Hewlett, N.Y., the foundation was founded by Dr. Al Musella, DPM, a podiatrist in private practice in Hewlett. The foundation has awarded over $4.7 million in direct patient assistance to help patients receive treatment. More information may be found at www.virtualtrials.com .

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives and adding value to the healthcare system. We are a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq ( PSTV , an abbreviation of ‘POSITIVE’) with our headquarters in Austin, Texas and GMP-validated manufacturing facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The location of our operations provides us with many potential strategic advantages, including proximity to world-class cancer institutions and researchers and the ability to qualify and apply for funding through the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, or CPRIT.

We have two lead drug product candidates in our pipeline, RNL™ and DocePLUS™, being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, physicians, and other professionals. This diverse and experienced team is using our proprietary and versatile nanotechnology platform to reformulate and deliver approved chemotherapeutics and widely-used radiotherapeutics to provide meaningful benefits to patients and healthcare providers. The platform also serves as the foundation for the company’s drug development programs and affords us the opportunity in the future to develop additional drugs for rare cancers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com .





