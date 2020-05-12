Kaleido Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast in Conjunction with First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 14, 2020 before market open and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to provide an update on its platform and pipeline.



To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-0448 (domestic) or (956) 394-3566 (international) and reference conference ID 4182326. The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at: https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . Due to current high volume accessing virtual events, participants are encouraged to connect at least 15 minutes prior to the call to ensure a timely connection or to utilize the webcast link for listen-only access.

An archived webcast will be made available on Kaleido’s website shortly after the event and accessible for 90 days.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .



Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com



