Smart Decision Closely Monitoring CBD Market Trends During Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is proud to announce the Company’s continued efforts to provide consumer advocacy and protection in the burgeoning CBD marketplace. In particular, the Company has identified several trends that further reinforce the long-term viability and value of the Company’s proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com).

“Consumers are being roped into spending too much on something they simply don’t need right now,” commented Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision. “The coronavirus pandemic has justifiably fostered many new behaviors as people try to find the best way to promote health and well-being during difficult times. But that also creates potential inefficiencies in the marketplace, and they generally work to the disadvantage of both consumers and producers over the long run.”

The Company points to one worrying trend in particular: consumers have started to purchase CBD in higher-than-necessary dosages. Management notes that this is contrary to evidence that, for most consumers, the extra expense for the higher dosage will provide no added benefit despite the added cost.

Green continued, “This is a blatant example of the ‘Law of Diminishing Returns’ in action. We understand the science here, and the higher dosages aren’t going to have any impact. People are simply throwing money away for no upside. Over the long term, this hurts everyone involved.”

Management notes that the Company continues work on its first-mover algorithmic solution following its successful debut at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas in February. Developed in partnership with MIT-trained computational engineers, the Smart Decision CBD platform is designed to help new CBD consumers face the daunting challenge of understanding and acting in the unfamiliar landscape of a highly complex marketplace, where decisions related to potency, volume, grade, delivery mechanism, and bioavailability are required in every transaction.

“As we get closer to public launch, we continue to be excited by the idea that consumers will be able to pinpoint the right CBD products for their specific needs,” concluded Green. “We are tracking the trends right now, and we will continue to do this without consumers spending additional money for absolutely no reason. A better, more effective, more efficient market benefits everyone.”

About Smart Decision, Inc.

Smart Decision, Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision, Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com



