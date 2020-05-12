AquaBounty Technologies Engages MZ Group to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to expand its comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.



MZ Group will work closely with the management of AquaBounty to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. AquaBounty’s investor relations campaign will highlight its disruptive and proprietary technology in the farmed salmon industry, as well the Company’s imminent commercial harvests of both conventional Atlantic salmon in June 2020 and AquAdvantage salmon (AAS) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MZ Group has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director of MZ North America, will advise AquaBounty in all facets of corporate financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences in key cities worldwide and building brand awareness across all financial and media outlets.

Mr. Falesnik commented: “As the company with the first and only genetically engineered animal protein approved for human consumption by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, AquaBounty is moving forward in its mission to help feed the world using a more sustainable and efficient approach to high-quality, land based salmon farming. In addition to the obvious environmental benefits that AquAdvantage salmon provide, there are also significant economic benefits due to the salmon consuming less feed and growing faster, resulting in a 70% increase in throughput compared to farming conventional Atlantic salmon. We look forward to introducing AquaBounty’s disruptive story to the investment community, especially as they prepare for some major milestones on the horizon, including the first harvest of conventional Atlantic salmon beginning in June 2020 and the first harvest of AAS beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

“This is an exciting time for AquaBounty. Having achieved all of our key milestones in 2019, we are positioned for a breakout year in 2020 as we prepare to harvest our AquAdvantage salmon before year-end ,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “Our carefully monitored fish farming is safe, secure and sustainable and has been proven to be advantageous for both the environment and consumers. We fully expect our proprietary AquAdvantage salmon to deliver game-changing solutions for global problems, most notably, sustainable seafood production that protects our marine ecosystem. Together with MZ, we are well positioned to execute upon our commercial strategy while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on AquaBounty, please visit the Company’s investor relations website here . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to AQB@mzgroup.us or call Greg Falesnik at (949) 385-6449.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; and 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a commercial aquaculture company focused on improving efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging decades of biotechnology expertise to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand. By 2016, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved the Company’s AquAdvantage salmon as the first and only bioengineered animal protein for human consumption.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification that results in more rapid growth in early development, resulting in a 70 percent increase in annual production output for AquAdvantage versus conventional Atlantic salmon. With aquaculture facilities located in Indiana and on Prince Edward Island, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of a shareholder communication program, an increase in investor visibility, and creation of long-term shareholder value; the potential for and timing of the harvesting and sale of our fish from our production farms; the anticipated economic and environmental benefits of our salmon; and the potential for fish diseases, use of antibiotics, pollution of the marine environment, and reduction in carbon footprint. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “upcoming,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com ﻿and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Investor Relations

Greg Falesnek

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

AQB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.