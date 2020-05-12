IFBC, Keep America Together in the Battle Against the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

/EIN News/ -- PLAINVIEW, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC- IFBC): Since successfully launching its own energy drink, branded as “DINO”, during the first week of March 2020, IFBC has begun to penetrate the US market, in particular, the New York City Metropolitan area. “DINO” has gained valuable shelf-space in retail establishments of all stripes, from high-end gourmet shops, such as The West Side Market, Barzini’s and a number of Upper East Side specialty retailers, to gas station convenience stores, delis and bodegas. This was accomplished by way of an experienced, independent sales staff, which includes representatives covering New Jersey, Virginia and Connecticut.



In keeping with IFBC’s long-standing credo of putting people before profits, it is only fitting that the Company give back to its largest market by donating cases of “DINO” to first responders, nurses, doctors and other brave souls who are in the trenches in the battle against COVID-19. Thus far, cases have been donated to North Shore Hospital on Long Island, Harlem Hospital, both campuses of The Staten Island University Hospital, The Seaview Nursing Home on Staten Island, as well as the FDNY and EMS #44 in Brooklyn. If for nothing else, this small effort to support the brave troops in this war against COVID-19 will evidence IFBC’s gratitude to its loyal customers in the New York Metropolitan area. There will be more to come.

When this global scourge abates, IFBC will resume its efforts to secure further market penetration in the US, specifically in those states which were less-affected by COVID-19. In Italy, IFBC has already re-arranged its locations in Eataly-Rome in order that food may be easily delivered or taken out by office workers and residents. Presently, IFBC is developing new websites to reflect its operations during this current health crisis, and for the time when the Roman economy begins to restart.

Let’s Keep America Together while holding fast to our mission to help those in need. IFBC’s CEO Gianluca Palmese and its Chairman Dino Luzzi stand ready to expand the business as soon as health and economic conditions permit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOlZLj1ilOM

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the US.

