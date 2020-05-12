Moleaer launches nanobubble technology in Latin America

New distribution partnership brings nanobubble technology to farms in Chile & Peru

/EIN News/ -- Torrance, CA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the world’s leading nanobubble technology company, is expanding into Latin America, having formed a new distribution partnership with Kapicua to bring its innovative, patented technology to the region’s agriculture industry.



Nanobubbles, 2500 times smaller than a grain of salt, enhance agricultural productivity by providing a multitude of benefits that range from improving water quality, creating a healthier root zone and increasing crop yield. Healthy roots promote healthy plant growth, enabling plants to better handle environmental stress.

Kapicua has been trialling Moleaer’s nanobubble technology since 2019 in Chilean agriculture, focused on blueberry crops. These trials have proven that injecting billions of nanobubbles into the plant watering system increases crop growth and agricultural profitability. Now, Moleaer’s nanobubble technology will be widely available for farmers throughout the region.

Benjamin Labbe, Agricultural Engineer, Kapicua said: "We're proud to partner with a sustainably-focused technology company that is committed to providing world-class solutions to increase productivity for farmers. Through our partnership, we're increasing access for farmers in Latin America to nanobubble technology. Moleaer's nanobubbles will provide farmers with a cost-effective, chemical-free solution to improve crop growth and decrease time-to-harvest rates."

Cristian Gwinner, Fruit Area Manager, Elemental Foods said: "Since implementing Moleaer's nanobubble generator, we've observed an increase in oxygen levels in our irrigation water. Last season we saw an 11 percent increase in fruit size and overall quality of our blueberries by using oxygen nanobubbles to improve water quality. Our plants have had much better vegetative growth, with improved vigor that has produced better fruit size.”

Nick Dyner, CEO, Moleaer, said: “Farmers throughout North America and Europe have already seen an improvement in water quality, root development and increased productivity after using our nanobubble technology within their irrigation systems. We’re excited to now bring our patented technology to Latin American farmers through our commercial partnership with Kapicua.”

Moleaer’s nanobubble generators have already been installed in over 75 greenhouses across North America and Europe improving plant health and harvest yields across a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Moleaer’s nanobubble generators are now available through Kapicua . To learn more about Moleaer’s patented technology, visit moleaer.com

###

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 350 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).

About Kapicua

Kapicua is a Chilean-based sustainable agro-industrial technology provider and distributor, serving Latin America, with a focus in Chile and Peru, and future expansion to Uruguay. Kapicua has completed more than 35 commercial validations with fruit and vegetable farmers throughout the region. Primary crops for Kapicua include blueberries, avocados, tangerines, grapes, lettuce, tomatoes, and cherries. To learn more, visit: kapicua.cl





Justin Kaiser Yulu PR moleaer@yulupr.com 604.558.1656



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.