ADT Contributes $1 Million to Assist Over 100 Nonprofits Across America Hit Hard by Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers, announced today it is providing $1 million, through its ADT Always Cares program, to support over 100 nonprofit organizations in 44 states and Puerto Rico affected by COVID-19.



The funds are being allocated in $5,000 and $10,000 increments to nonprofits in communities where ADT employees live and work. Local ADT teams are determining which charities to support with choices ranging from soup kitchens and homeless shelters to first responder organizations or any other nonprofit which serves those in need.

“All of us at ADT are immensely grateful to our hometown heroes on the front lines who are selflessly continuing to serve their communities while facing the unique challenges of a COVID-19 environment,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “Through our giving, we are supporting local organizations who share our passion and commitment to create safer neighborhoods, improve lives and help make the world a better place.”



The check presentations will start May 18 and continue through June. One of the first $10,000 recipients will be Gleaners , an Indianapolis food bank that has distributed over a half a billion pounds of food since 1980.

“Gleaners is navigating the hunger relief crisis associated with COVID-19. We are grateful for the ADT contribution which will help us provide emergency food boxes throughout our service area to hungry Hoosiers, many of whom find themselves struggling to put food on the table for the first time,” said John Elliott, President and CEO of Gleaners.

As part of ADT’s award-winning Always Cares program, employees volunteer more than 20,000 hours each year benefiting hundreds of non-profit organizations and touching the lives of thousands in need. Examples of support include providing meals through local food banks, building homes with Habitat for Humanity, beautifying Ronald McDonald Houses and much more. ADT also supports police and fire departments through its LifeSaver celebrations, a signature program that recognizes ADT employees and first responders who help save the lives of ADT Customers.

For more information about ADT, please visit www.adt.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact

Media Relations

Bob Tucker

561.289.0436

btucker@adt.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.