KPMG LLP Intelligent Data Privacy Offering Addresses California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) using Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform

Leveraging Appian’s advanced automation, the intelligent data privacy offering engages with customers, manages high request volumes, and delivers information in an easy-to-understand and compliant format

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its strategic alliance, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) and KPMG LLP formally announce a new offering that supports businesses impacted by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).Built on Appian’s low-code automation platform , the offering helps companies quickly and intelligently respond to data privacy requests, while decreasing manual tasks that run the risk of errors.



The State of California is one of the first to approve new privacy laws and under the CCPA, consumers have the right to view their personal data collected by a company, delete their data, and opt-out of the sale of their data. As concerns around individual privacy rights increase, states across the country are looking to implement privacy regulations.

“Organizations are being held responsible in a new way for personal data and we are committed to helping them navigate these unchartered waters successfully,” said Orson Lucas, Principal, Advisory, Cyber Security Services, KPMG LLP. “We knew that it was important to develop an offering that made it possible for companies to meet the new requirements quickly and efficiently without interrupting day-to-day operations, so we turned to Appian’s low-code automation platform. With this new intelligent data privacy offering companies can properly manage the influx of customer requests, reduce mundane tasks, decrease human errors and validate it operates within regulations. It shows your customers that privacy is one of your top priorities.”

With the help of Appian, KPMG makes it possible for companies to act quickly and streamline the process as they respond to new privacy regulations. For example, a large U.S. retailer needed to comply with the privacy deadline and establish a business process outsourcing capability in just 6 weeks. Together, Appian and KPMG were able to help them meet that goal. Some capabilities of the Intelligent Data Privacy offering include enabling a client to develop a solution that provided the following:

Managed In-take Channel: Allows customers to access, delete or opt-out the sale of their data

Allows customers to access, delete or opt-out the sale of their data Fraudulent Protection: Automatically filters fraudulent requests to help a client confirm proper access

Automatically filters fraudulent requests to help a client confirm proper access Customer Identity Verification and Automated Routing: Once the identity is confirmed the customer is automatically routed to the correct channel

Once the identity is confirmed the customer is automatically routed to the correct channel Data Collection: Service APIs initiate data discovery and collection for comprehensive and accurate view of information

Service APIs initiate data discovery and collection for comprehensive and accurate view of information Data Reporting: Information is encrypted and portable spreadsheets list all data elements a company holds on an individual

Information is encrypted and portable spreadsheets list all data elements a company holds on an individual Safe and Secure: All reporting of data is encrypted to help confirm data privacy and integrity

“Privacy rights are no longer an option for companies, and the unprecedented time of COVID-19 will only increase the demand for it,” said Marc Wilson, Founder and SVP of Global Partnerships and Industries, Appian. “Companies must learn how to quickly adapt to these new regulations and demonstrate their commitment to privacy rights. Appian makes that possible by providing not only an application to address the current needs but also leverages an AI-driven forecast that helps companies predict the volume and workload related to customer requests. AI also automates the query, retrieval, and consolidation of customer data across the enterprise to help ensure accurate and consistent data across the board.”

Learn more about KPMG LLP Intelligent Data Privacy Offering here .

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s largest and most prestigious organizations. KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative (“KPMG International”). KPMG International’s independent member firms have 219,000 professionals working in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com

