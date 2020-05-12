Auth0 Partners with Datadog to Deliver Mission-Critical Identity Data in Near Real-Time

New log streaming capabilities deliver 10x the amount of logs for enhanced monitoring and alerting

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced that it has partnered with Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, to provide security, engineering, and infrastructure teams with mission-critical identity information in near real-time. The integration is powered by Auth0’s new log streaming capabilities, giving customers the ability to continuously deliver Auth0 logs to their existing monitoring and alerting dashboards, making operations easier and more effective.



Containing valuable information and intel about user activity, tenant logs are events that are generated every time an action is performed in near real-time within Auth0, providing critical identity information including what the event was, who performed that event, and when and where the event was performed. The Datadog integration now allows all Auth0 customers to seamlessly forward all tenant logs to their Datadog account without additional development time.

Enabled by Auth0’s new log streaming capabilities, a more efficient and reliable, and even faster delivery mechanism, the platform now delivers 10x more logs and guarantees seamless delivery, giving customers up-to-date information about their Auth0 tenant, for enhanced monitoring and alerting, auditing and compliance, data analysis, workflow automation, and serverless functionality capabilities. Used by thousands of enterprises worldwide, Datadog is a critical tool that brings together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make the stack entirely observable.

“We’re pleased to partner with Auth0, a known leader in identity and security, and an expert in making identity simple and secure for any use case,” said Deniz Tortop, VP of channel and alliances at Datadog. “This new integration combines our teams’ proven capabilities and provides mission-critical data as it occurs to our customers for enhanced, seamless monitoring, and alerting operations.”

The new integration allows customers to easily and effectively visualize Auth0 data without extra development time, make informed decisions about system architecture and development by easily monitoring identity performance, and quickly respond to performance and security incidents with automated alerts based on identity data.

“Our new log streaming capabilities uniquely position Auth0 logs for greater usability and enable customers to seamlessly extend and customize their platforms with high-value integrations like Datadog,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of business development at Auth0. “This integration increases customer visibility into their Auth0 logs, making it easy for teams to visualize critical identity data that is essential to business operations.”

More details on Auth0’s integration with Datadog can be found on Auth0’s blog and Datadog’s website .

About Auth0

Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Kaycie East

Auth0 Global Communications

press@auth0.com

Hannah Carroll

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.