SERVPRO Donates Employee Labor and Supplies to Keep Pembroke Pines Police Vehicles Sanitized Amidst COVID-19

Due to COVID19, SERVPRO has offered up its services and resources to the Pembroke Pines Police Station free of charge.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rather than downsizing or laying off her employees during the pandemic, SERVPRO’s CEO Morena Fenero has donated the company’s labor and resources to helping keep Pembroke Pines patrol vehicles safe and sanitized during the pandemic.This month, SERVPRO performed in-depth vehicle sanitization for the police cruisers of Pembroke Pines. The first round of servicing occurred from 7am to 5PM, Monday through Friday for a period of one week. The cleaning included UV thermal fogging with plant-based chemicals—a CDC approved, state-of-the-art treatment that is EPA approved to kill SARS and other viruses in the Coronavirus family.SERVPRO’s contributions are especially critical, given that Pembroke Pines law enforcement agents may be required to transport COVID-positive individuals in their line of duty. Like many other essential workers, first responders like Pembroke Pines police agents are unable to maintain social distancing guidelines, putting them at risk for contracting the virus.The company’s donation is a part of SERVPRO’s larger initiative to give back to the surrounding community and help keep Florida’s first responders safe during the pandemic. Since the onset of COVID-19, SERVPRO has also assisted the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department with similar sanitization measures.According to CEO Morena Fenero, the company plans to continue supporting its community and protecting law enforcement agents by continuing the initiative in the coming weeks.About SERVPROSERVPRO of Pembroke Pines/West Miramar is an IICRC certified cleanup and restoration company that specializes in the prevention cleaning of both non-confirmed and confirmed cases of the coronavirus.The company is also licensed to perform restoration and cleanup of fire, mold, and water damage emergency mitigation. SERVPRO’s highly trained restoration crew delivers end-to-end customer service using state-of-the-art technology and top industry practices. When emergencies or damage occurs, SERVPRO is available 24/7 to deliver assistance and support.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.