Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Market - How to Leverage on Chemical Industry During COVID-19 Crisis ?

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 250.6 million in 2019.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

DowDuPont

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Breakdown Data by Type

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Breakdown Data by Application

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ferroglobe

11.1.1 Ferroglobe Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ferroglobe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Ferroglobe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ferroglobe Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Products Offered

11.1.5 Ferroglobe Recent Development

11.2 Elkem(Blue Star)

11.2.1 Elkem(Blue Star) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Elkem(Blue Star) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Elkem(Blue Star) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Elkem(Blue Star) Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Products Offered

11.2.5 Elkem(Blue Star) Recent Development

11.3 Erdos Metallurgy

11.3.1 Erdos Metallurgy Corporation Information

11.3.2 Erdos Metallurgy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Erdos Metallurgy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Erdos Metallurgy Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Products Offered

11.3.5 Erdos Metallurgy Recent Development

11.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

11.5 WINITOOR

11.6 All Minmetal International

11.7 East Lansing Technology

11.8 Wuhan Mewreach

11.9 DowDuPont

11.10 Finnfjord

11.12 QingHai WuTong

11.13 Blue Star

11.14 Sichuan Langtian

11.15 RW Silicium GmbH

11.16 Wacker

11.17 CCMA

11.18 Fesil



Continued...

