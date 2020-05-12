Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update (11 May 2020)
Testing Data
A total of 356 067 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14 731 are new tests since yesterday’s report.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
174 978
|
49%
|
6 439
|
44%
|
Public
|
181 089
|
51%
|
8 292
|
56%
|
Grand Total
|
356 067
|
14 731
Case Data
There are 637 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10 652.
|
Province
|
New cases
|
Total cases
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
138
|
1356
|
12,7
|
Free State
|
0
|
135
|
1,3
|
Gauteng
|
19
|
1971
|
18,5
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
19
|
1372
|
112,9
|
Limpopo
|
0
|
54
|
0,6
|
Mpumalanga
|
2
|
63
|
0,6
|
North West
|
5
|
50
|
0,5
|
Northern Cape
|
1
|
30
|
0,3
|
Western Cape
|
453
|
5 621
|
52,8
|
Unknown
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
Total
|
637
|
10 652
|
100
Deaths and Recoveries
Total Deaths : 206 Total Recoveries: 4 357
We are saddened to report 12 new deaths.
Western Cape: 8 Eastern Cape: 2 KwaZulu-Natal: 1 North West: 1 (This is the ﬁrst death in the North West Province).
We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.