Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update (11 May 2020)

Testing Data

A total of 356 067 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 14 731 are new tests since yesterday’s report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 174 978 49% 6 439 44% Public 181 089 51% 8 292 56% Grand Total 356 067 14 731

Case Data

There are 637 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 10 652.

Province New cases Total cases Percentage total Eastern Cape 138 1356 12,7 Free State 0 135 1,3 Gauteng 19 1971 18,5 KwaZulu-Natal 19 1372 112,9 Limpopo 0 54 0,6 Mpumalanga 2 63 0,6 North West 5 50 0,5 Northern Cape 1 30 0,3 Western Cape 453 5 621 52,8 Unknown 0 0 0,0 Total 637 10 652 100

Deaths and Recoveries

Total Deaths : 206 Total Recoveries: 4 357

We are saddened to report 12 new deaths.

Western Cape: 8 Eastern Cape: 2 KwaZulu-Natal: 1 North West: 1 (This is the ﬁrst death in the North West Province).

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.



