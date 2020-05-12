Coronavirus - Africa: Bureau of the FIFA Council decisions on FIFA events

Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions in relation to FIFA events:

- to confirm the following proposed new tournament dates, subject to further monitoring:

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020™: 20 January – 6 February 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after 1 January 2000 and on or before 31 December 2004);

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020™: 17 February – 7 March 2021 (tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after 1 January 2003 and on or before 31 December 2005);

FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™: 12 September – 3 October 2021;

- to hold the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, as an online event on 18 September 2020.

Further details on FIFA’s events in 2020 will be communicated in due course.



