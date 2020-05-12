Coronavirus - Africa: 70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa hold virtual meeting with WHO
70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa held a virtual meeting with WHO on the role of traditional medicine in the COVID-19 response. They unanimously agreed that clinical trials must be conducted for all medicines in the Region, without exception.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
