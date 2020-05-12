Coronavirus - Nigeria: Managing COVID-19, we look at all options says Dr. Ehanire as ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre opens

To gain better insight into the management of COVID-19, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has stated that no option is being left out. He listed cooperation with World Health Organization (WHO) on treatment regimen solidarity trial; and participation in a multinational teleconference with Chinese medical and academic experts in Beijing to gain insight into how the Chinese managed to contain the outbreak.

The Honourable Minister also listed driving concerted national synergy for research into care strategy and further researches into advertised “cure drugs” from local and international claimants; and others.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed much of the strategies for the management of COVID-19 by the Health authority under his watch, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Press Briefing held Monday, 11th May, 2017.

The Honourable Minister said that the cooperation with the WHO on treatment regimen Solidarity trial also has states like Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano and FCT enrolled.

Dr. Ehanire further revealed that of the multinational teleconference with Chinese medical and academic experts in Beijing, wherein senior management of the Federal Ministry of Health and clinical case managers in our hospitals, have been participating, “much insight was gained into the treatment strategy of China and other matters of common interest were discussed.”

Concerning the multinational teleconference also, the Honourable Minister said “the learning from this intervention are invaluable in re-examining our methods.”

The Honourable Minister however warned that for Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 to stand a better chance of being effective, it has to be concerted and collaborative saying that this requisite synergy should cut across tiers of government, levels of care and should build on partnerships to get it right for Nigeria. “It must be sustained and or extended, with room for interstate collaboration.”

Dr. Ehanire further disclosed that “So far, our efforts are yielding result as shown in states where panic and scare were initially rife, but now subsumed.”

ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre to be opened:

The Honourable Minister of Health also disclosed that the ThisDay Dome treatment centre, a project of the Coalition against COVID-19 (Cacovid) is complete and ready for commissioning, Tuesday, 12th May, 2020 revealing that the Honourable Minister of FCT will participate in the event.

Of the features of the ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre, Dr. Ehanire said it is fully self-contained, coming with a PCR Laboratory, a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an incinerator. “This over 260 bed facility adds tremendous boost to the FCT capacity and capabilities.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.