Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Online Investor Presentation Q1 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session open to all investors on Thursday the 14th of May 2020 at 16:00 UK time (17:00 South Africa/Zimbabwe, 11:00AM ET, 08:00AM Pacific Time). Investors can register for the presentation via the following link:



https://investormeetcompany.com/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/register-investor?arc=a1b20d31-b5b9-4f48-b301-8f7c8bdfc80b

This link replaces the one given in the company’s quarterly results RNS of May 12 2020.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)

Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford



Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray



Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham



Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538



