Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Online Investor Presentation Q1 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session open to all investors on Thursday the 14th of May 2020 at 16:00 UK time (17:00 South Africa/Zimbabwe, 11:00AM ET, 08:00AM Pacific Time). Investors can register for the presentation via the following link:
https://investormeetcompany.com/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/register-investor?arc=a1b20d31-b5b9-4f48-b301-8f7c8bdfc80b
This link replaces the one given in the company’s quarterly results RNS of May 12 2020.
For further information please contact:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
|
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
|
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.