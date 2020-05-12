Seer Announces Appointment of Omead Ostadan as President and Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Executive Brings Considerable Tools Space Commercial and Operational Expertise as Seer Approaches the Commercialization of its Proteomics Solutions

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., a life sciences company focused on commercializing a proprietary solution that uniquely enables efficient, unbiased, and deep surveying of the proteome, announced today that Omead Ostadan will join as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 29, 2020. In addition to his role as a company executive, Mr. Ostadan will also be joining the company’s Board of Directors. In his new role, Mr. Ostadan will oversee Seer’s commercial, product development and operations functions as the company prepares for the commercial launch of its Proteograph™ suite of products. Mr. Ostadan currently serves as Chief Product and Marketing Officer and a member of the executive management team at Illumina.



“I am excited to welcome Omead to Seer’s Leadership team, as we transition from a research and development organization toward a commercial organization with our first-in-class proteomics products for research and clinical applications,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “Omead has a demonstrated track record of success that spans over two decades across some of the most successful life sciences tools companies, including the last 13 years at Illumina. His insights and deep experience in developing and commercializing transformative products will be of immense value to Seer as we look to accelerate the on-going revolution sparked by genomics data through our broad and accessible introduction of proteomics data.”

Mr. Ostadan, who is presently responsible for Global Marketing at Illumina, joined the company in 2007 as Vice President of Marketing and helped build Illumina’s leading position in the genomics space while serving a wide range of executive roles during his tenure. Among those are leading the company’s Product Development group from 2011-2015. In 2015 his role expanded to include the company’s Global Operations and Quality functions and shortly after to include the company’s Corporate and Strategic Planning function.

Prior to joining Illumina, Mr. Ostadan was Vice President of Marketing at Solexa Inc., where he played a central role in the development of the company’s product and commercial strategy. Prior to joining Solexa Inc. in 2005, Mr. Ostadan held a variety of marketing roles at Applied Biosystems over a 7-year span, including responsibility for managing the company’s high throughput sequencing platforms. Mr. Ostadan earned his BS in Biochemistry from the University of California at Davis and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I have known Seer since its inception, and I am excited to be joining Seer as an executive and a member of its Board of Directors during this pivotal time for the company. Seer has made huge progress toward realizing its transformative vision of providing unbiased proteomics solutions at unprecedented scale and speed; and will have an impact analogous to that of Next-Generation Sequencing today,” Mr. Ostadan stated. “Seer’s products address constraints in proteomic data collection to provide an unbiased global view of the proteome which to date has not been feasible economically or at scale. This breakthrough capability has the potential to do for proteomics what Next-Generation Sequencing has done for genomics – enable long-desired but infeasible large-scale experiments that demystify the proteome.”

About Seer

Seer, founded by Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Philip Ma, Ph.D. and Robert Langer, Sc.D., with initial investment from Maverick Ventures, is a life sciences company focused on capturing deep molecular insights from the proteome to enable novel insights and breakthroughs in the understanding of biology and disease. The company’s novel Proteograph™ platform allows for the first-ever generation of proteomic information with high accuracy at a scale and speed not previously possible, complementing genomic and other health information, with a goal of enabling breakthroughs in the most challenging research and clinical problems, such as early disease detection.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Lynn Pieper Lewis, Gilmartin Group

Lynn@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5402







