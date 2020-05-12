A Montreal company gets involved in the fight against COVID-19: Donation of thermographic technologies to CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal

/EIN News/ -- An uphill battle for all.



MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several weeks of confinement and closure, the companies are about to resume their activities. Still, the danger of COVID-19 is on everyone's mind and is causing considerable stress. The fight against COVID-19 continues and is difficult for all government stakeholders. Especially for the CIUSSS, which is on the front lines of this struggle. Hospitals, in addition to their regular patients, must also deal with all confirmed cases of COVID. CIUSSS staff are particularly vulnerable, and the reorganization of procedures is necessary to ensure the safety of employees and patients.

In an effort to help its long-time client, CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal, the Montreal-based company iMotion Security, has generously donated thermographic cameras to assist them in this fight. The cameras in question allow CIUSSS staff to be more proactive by quickly detecting feverish patients entering their institutions.

The proposed solution? Thermographic technology.

Specialized thermographic cameras can be used as a means of detection. Equipped with advanced detectors and special algorithms, this type of temperature monitoring camera is designed for immediate detection and preliminary screening of high skin surface temperatures. It is well known that one of the main symptoms of viral infections is fever. Therefore, this solution can effectively detect any individual with an abnormally high temperature. Used since the beginning of the crisis in some hospitals, the technology has proven to be highly effective, giving hospital staff a helping hand in the rapid detection of fever in patients.

These technologies have two main advantages:

- High efficiency and accuracy: It only takes a second for the thermographic camera to detect a person's temperature. Thus, there will be no congestion when passing through the area where the temperature needs to be checked. After several comparative tests, CIUSSS members were more than satisfied with the accuracy of these thermographic cameras.

- Increased safety: The thermographic camera takes non-contact readings, which allows for an accurate temperature measurement from a distance of approximately 1m, thus drastically reducing the risk of infection through physical contact.

Facial recognition, thermography and access control

With the iMotion ATC304+ access control camera, access to sensitive areas can be controlled using temperature readings and facial recognition. This combination of artificial intelligence and screening technologies enhances the feeling of security for staff members. If the facial recognition system validates the employee's identity and the employee shows no signs of elevated temperature, then access will be granted. Without the need to present an access card or any other type of card, this biometric system makes it possible to limit contact and automate the temperature-taking process.

This intelligent system allows for precise face reading and is capable of identifying an individual from a database of 22,400 faces, even if a protective mask is worn. If a high temperature is detected, the system will emit an audible alert and prevent access to the controlled area.

About iMotion Security

As a leader in security technology, iMotion has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. iMotion Security offers a full range of security products and services including a variety of cameras, video management solutions, biometric and access control systems, and much more. With its experience and pride in its strategic partners, this company has forged deep ties with its many clients. Its team of experts can certainly help you carry out your projects. Submit the challenges you would like to meet by completing this form .

For more information, visit imotion.ca and follow iMotion on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Also, you can contact us at imotion@imotion.ca | 514 337 0008



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.