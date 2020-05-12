American Pacific Mining Announces Updated Technical Report for Tuscarora Property in Elko County, Nevada, USA

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDD) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report (the “Report“) for the Company’s Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko Nevada titled, “Technical Report Tuscarora Property, Elko County Nevada, USA”.



The Report, dated April 3, 2020 and effective as of March 31, 2020, was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Report is available for review on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and was prepared by Van Phu Bui, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

“We are pleased to have this document updated with the incorporation of the Oceana 2019 programs and data,” states the Company’s President, Eric Saderholm. “Approximately $1,000,000 (US) was spent on detailed geophysics, mapping, sampling, drilling and database upgrades during the 2019 campaign. This updated dataset adds further value to the Tuscarora property.”

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

The Company entered into a definitive agreement with Madison Metals to acquire the Madison Copper Gold Project near Silver Star Montana, USA (the “Madison Project”). The Madison Project is currently under an earn-in, joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% of the Madison Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo. who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

