Arbutus to Present at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.
About Arbutus
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.
Contact Information
Investors and Media
William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com
Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com
