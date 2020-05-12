Arbutus to Present at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy

Investor Relations Consultant

Phone: 604-419-3200

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com



