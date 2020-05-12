Young Music Producer and Record Engineer from Chennai, Deri Lorus

Deri Lorus is a musical prodigy on the keyboard, guitar, and of course vocals.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deri Lorus’s introduction to the world of music began in the same way as it does for most people, at a young age. At fourteen, he was initiated into Western music and since then, there has been no stopping him. Over the years, he went on to learn a number of instruments - guitar, harmonium, and the drums, also took up Western vocals, and joined various bands.Along the way, he attended St. John's Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai, India. In May 2019, He graduated from his High School.Deri realised that there was a world beyond sound and music when it came to entertainment. He felt that there was a lot more to explore about music. Deri wanted to do something that could benefit people through music. “My music journey started at a very young age. I love to move my angle to the high. My ambition is to produce good music for Christ.” says Deri.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.