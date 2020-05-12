TTMPT.org 501(c)3 in NYC Takes on Latest Initiative: Implemented a New and Complimentary Service in their Platform for Essential Workers, Doctors, Nurses and All First Responders To Receive Anonymous Mental Health Aid Services During The Covid-19…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talk to Me Post Tour (TTMPT.org) (TTM PTP, Inc.), America’s premier mental health network for police officers, is pleased to announce that its Post Tour Processing program is expanding its services to include all first responders with a focus on those combatting Covid-19.

First responders are facing new and unprecedented challenges every day due to Covid-19. In New York City, essential workers find themselves having to isolate from their loved ones and embrace the constantly changing workplace realities around them. On April 24th, The NYPD saw this painful reality firsthand as it officially lost its 31st member in the crisis. It is under these circumstances that “Talk to Me Post Tour” (TTMPT), is working to address the mental health needs of first responders during this pandemic and in the aftermath.

TTMPT is a community for first responders created by first responders. The non-profit was formed by veterans of the NYPD to address the need for a peer facilitated mental health forum allowing police officers the ability to seek support and education as well as issue identification and, when appropriate, referrals. TTMPT’s Post Tour Processing (PTP) program is an anonymous platform that now allows all first responders the ability to digitally connect with their peers to handle both trauma and potential PTSD.

TTMPT is expanding its focus in light of the new shared experiences essential workers are facing together. Just in the last few months the platform has seen a drastically increased demand for services especially in the State of New York. As more communities across the country begin to fully tackle the virus, we need the resources to be able to accommodate this new demand. Which is why TTMPT is re-committing itself to assist all first responders and essential workers, at a time where they need the most support.

About End PTSD’s TTMPT.org - non-profit 501(c)3

Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”. EndPTSD's Post Tour Processing is an independent not-for-profit group of committed and concerned retired officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTMPT who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.

TTMPT Board Of Directors:

Robyn Cannariato

Chris Hetherington

Dennis J. McCreight

Philip Schoppmann

Timothy Whitcomb

Charles L’Hommedieu Jr.

James H. Banish

Jerry Leary

David Grand

To donate and for more info please go to: TTMPT.org

Robyn Cannariato

President and Founder

Talk To Me Post Tour

(516) 480-3579

For More Ways to Donate or be a Sponsor Please Contact:

Fares G Saleh

Vice President

Charity Brands Inc.

(646) 425-3665

Faresgsaleh@charitybrands.com



Location:

John Shields Detective Agency

310 Fifth Avenue / 6th Fl.

New York New York

10001

Attn: TTMPT.org



